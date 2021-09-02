Dynamic Herb Cebu FC is PH Football League’s newest member

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- It’s been a long while since Cebuano football fans cheered for a team they call their own.

But the wait is finally over as the Philippine Football League (PFL) grants a provisional license to the Dynamic Herb (DH) Cebu Football Club to join the 2021 PFL season as its newest member.

The DH FC is truly a homegrown club compared to the Global Cebu FC that represented the Queen City of the South in the previous seasons of the PFL.

It is because the DH Cebu FC is no other than the former Leylam Football Club.

Leylam FC is comprised of Cebuano and Cebu-based booters that dominated numerous local, national, and international events.

This is a dream come true for Ugur Tasci, the technical director of DH Cebu Football Club.

“Actually, this is not new,” Tasci said in a statement.

“This has been planned for a long time. Once we came to Cebu and started Leylam FC, things went on a roll, and everything just fell into place, so there was no reason that we couldn’t be in the PFL. With Leylam FC’s success representing Cebu, this was the next level for us,” he added.

Tasci, also said that the club had been working on forming the DH Cebu FC for a while already, but they decided to withhold the announcement and wait for the approval of the PFL officials.

Also, he added that they needed to submit additional requirements to ensure that the club would be officially signed with the PFL.

With the provisional license, DH Cebu Football Club will be the seventh club competing in the PFL alongside the Azkals Development Team, Kaya Iloilo, Maharlika Manila, Mendiola 1991, Stallion Laguna, and United City.

Dynamic Herb Cebu FC is Purely Cebuano

The DH Cebu FC will ensure that they are fully representing the Cebuano football community. It will use the famous whale sharks of Oslob as its official logo.

Tasci admitted that forming the club and the senior men’s team had not been easy considering they had to adhere to the COVID-19 public health measures, but he persevered because a professional Cebuano football club was not only his dream but also of the Cebu football community.

“This is our own, our pride, I urge all Cebuanos to support us, follow us, this is your real Cebu team, we represent the whole of Cebu island. We want all Cebuanos beside us, in this journey,” Tasci said.

The team will soon be formally introduced to the public via a virtual press conference on September 10.

“We are going to bring excitement, and fun to the PFL. Manila be ready and wait for us, we are coming!”

