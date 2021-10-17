240 kilos of ‘shabu’ worth P1.6B seized from 2 suspects in Cavite
MANILA, Philippines — More than P1.6 billion worth of suspected crystal meth, locally known as shabu, was seized from two suspects in a buy-bust operation in Cavite on Saturday afternoon.
The suspects were identified as Wilfredo Blanco Jr, 37; and Megan Lemon Pedroro, 38, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s initial report.
The buy-bust operation was conducted in a parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Barangay Salitran 2, along Aguinaldo Highway in Dasmariñas City, Cavite at around 3:30 p.m.
Confiscated from the two were 240 kilos of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P1.656 billion, along with a Toyota HiAce white van.
Both suspects are now facing charges in violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.