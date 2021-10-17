240 kilos of ‘shabu’ worth P1.6B seized from 2 suspects in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines — More than P1.6 billion worth of suspected crystal meth, locally known as shabu, was seized from two suspects in a buy-bust operation in Cavite on Saturday afternoon.

The suspects were identified as Wilfredo Blanco Jr, 37; and Megan Lemon Pedroro, 38, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s initial report.

The buy-bust operation was conducted in a parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Barangay Salitran 2, along Aguinaldo Highway in Dasmariñas City, Cavite at around 3:30 p.m.

Confiscated from the two were 240 kilos of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P1.656 billion, along with a Toyota HiAce white van.

Both suspects are now facing charges in violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

