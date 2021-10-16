Man dies after being run over by dump truck in Marcelo Fernan Bridge

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 52-year-old motorcycle driver died instantly after he was run over by a dump truck while traversing the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in barangay Umapad, Mandaue City around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Oriol, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), identified the victim as Amistad Rudy Malingin, 52, a resident of barangay Abuno in Lapu-Lapu City.

Malingin died on the spot after he was run over by a dump truck loaded with sand.

Oriol said that the suspect, Aldwin Hermosilla, 49, a resident of Carcar City, was at fault. He is currently detained at the holding facility of the Mandaue City Police Office headquarters.

Oriol added that it was “error in judgment” committed by the dump truck that caused the fatal accident.

“Ang naay sala ani, ang nigawas nga naay sayop ang driver sa truck kay nakakuha man tag cctv. Nag una na ni ang motor unya nagsunod ang maong truck. Unya dayong pagsaka nila sa bridge ni overtake ni ang truck sa nag motor,” Oriol said.

“Pag overtake niya, naapekehan na sa position ang motor kay gatapad raman sila. Nasagi sa truck ang nagmotor mao to natumba na outbalance paingon sa luyong bahin sa ligid sa maong truck. Kining truck loaded ni siya og bas maong grabe grabe gyud ang kadaot, namatay gyud sya diha diha,” he added.



Oriol said Hermosilla will be facing a charge for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide.

Oriol said that the family of the victim was already informed about the incident and that they are yet to visit the station to decide whether or not to file a formal complaint against the suspect.

With what happened, Oriol appealed to motorists to respect and be considerate to other road users while traveling.

“Hinumduman nato nga ang karsada or ang dalan dili lang kay ikaw ang naggamit niana kundi naa poy ubang motorista. Mao na nga pag mag operate always gyud na siya nga atong hunahunaon pod atong safety ug safety pod sa uban nga mugamit sa maong kalsada. Sa nahitabo karon, ang iyang gitan-aw kay iya ra nga kaugalingon wala siya maghunahuna nga naa siyay gi overtake-an,” Oriol said. /rcg

