Check out this couple’s ‘labada, tagay’ prenup photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Twenty five years together and still going strong. Perly Insoy Salego and Edward Salego is indeed a couple to look up to.

The couple is celebrating their 25th year together this year, and they’re doing it by looking back at the things they were fond of doing together via a prenup shoot.

‘Labada’ (laundry) and ‘tagay’ (drinking session) highlighted this prenup shoot.

Check it out:

Sa labada ug sa tagay kita mag uban! LOOK: Couple Perly Insoy Salego and Edward Salego celebrate their love in these… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, October 17, 2021

Although it may seem that Edward doesn’t seem to be helping a lot in these photos as Perly does the laundry, in reality, these two actually worked hard for their three kids.

Perly has been doing laundry for 25 years for students in Ramos area while Edward works as a lineman in a private cable company in Cebu.

CDN Digital got in touch with the photographer behind the prenup shoot, Jay Dee, who said that the couple’s eldest child is actually already working in Abu Dhabi as a head chef. Their second child, Dee said, is also a professional working as an IT technical consultant while their youngest is a grade 10 student.

Perly and Edward’s prenup shoot is part of the preparation for the couple’s renewal of wedding vows for their silver anniversary on coming November 9, 2021.

