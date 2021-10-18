Mandani Bay to showcase modern Pinoy Christmas in tree lighting event

It’s a spectacle as usual in Mandani Bay as the developing lifestyle destination unveils its most anticipated holiday look with “Christmas by the Bay”, a multiple tree lighting ceremony at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery on October 22.

With strict implementation of health protocols, the by-invitation only event will highlight the reveal of Mandani Bay’s Filipino Christmas star-themed decors and will cap off with a grand fireworks display and musical performances by local Cebuano artists.

The parol is a symbol of hope and Christmas delight in Filipino culture, and we want to share this hope to all the Cebuanos that brighter days are ahead of us, as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. GILBERT ANG HTLand Project Director

An annual tradition showcasing Mandani Bay’s solidarity with the Cebuanos, this year’s Christmas by the Bay will feature a modern take on Filipino Christmas celebration, with the parol (traditional Filipino lantern) as the main design theme, all curated to exude a harmonious and blissful holiday season and a sophisticated lifestyle that is Mandani Bay.

Much awaited for its unique designs and elegant execution, Mandani Bay’s tree-lighting ceremony has become a tradition bringing together homeowners, partners, and guests in celebration of oneness and shared delight.

Christmas by the Bay will start with an Open House at 2PM followed by the actual tree lighting ceremony at 6PM.

About Mandani Bay

Developed by HTLand, Inc., a joint venture of Hongkong Land and Taft Properties, Mandani Bay is a world-class 20-hectare waterfront township development with a stunning view of the coast and the encompassing cityscape.

Strategically located along the Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, Mandani Bay sets the bar for a new era of development in the Philippines as it is poised to become the focal lifestyle centre of its area and one of Asia’s key urban landmarks.

