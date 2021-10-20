Cebu City departments get new heads following election resignations — Casas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said that at least four departments in the City Hall have changed their heads or officers-in-charge as a result of the recent filing of candidacies.

The Cebu City Legal Office, the Department for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP), the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), and the City Assessor’s Office have been turned over to the new officers-in-charge immediately after the filing last October 1 to 8, 2021.

Former City Legal Officer Rey Gealon has been replaced temporarily by City Legal Officer-in-charge Lindon Basan, since Gealon will be running for South District Councilor under Barug PDP Laban.

Former City Assessor Noel Wenceslao has been replaced by City Assessor Officer-in-charge Lizelle Calamba. Wenceslao will be running for North District Councilor under Barug PDP Laban.

Former DWUP head Simeon Romarate has been replaced by Officer-in-charge Roy Muñoz since Romarate will also run for councilor under Panaghiusa Party.

Finally, former CCMC Administrator Yvonne Cania has been replaced by Doctor Antonio Reposar, as Cania is a nominee for a certain party-list vying for a seat or seats in Congress.

Casas said that these department heads already informed the mayor ahead of time that they will be resigning from their posts, as required by election rules and regulations that candidates must not hold appointed positions in government.

“Wala ra man nahamper ang atong services kay gihatagan nato silag time to turn over their duties to the next in line,” said Casas.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama is awaiting the authority to appoint new department heads in behalf of on-leave Mayor Edgardo Labella.

The authority naturally comes when the leave of Labella reaches 30 days, and since the mayor is still on indefinite leave, Rama is only waiting for the required days.

As for the health of Mayor Labella, Casas said he continues to recuperate due to on-and-off pneumonia. /rcg

