Mandaue notes 50 percent vaccination of masterlisted seniors

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Mandaue City has already reached 50 percent vaccination of its masterlisted senior citizens.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, president of the Association of Barangay Council and chairman of the city’s Vaccine Board, said that they reached 50 percent from 47 percent earlier because when they reviewed the data of the city’s Vaccine Operation Center, there were seniors who availed during the vaccination for persons with comorbidities

Mandaue has 33,000 masterlisted senior citizens.

The vaccine czar said that they already passed the needed requirements of the Department of Health and are now waiting for an advice on when to start vaccination for minors aged 12 to 17 years old.

Manatad said it’s the DOH’s protocol to first reach 50 percent vaccination of masterlisted seniors before the LGU will be notified to proceed with minors’ vaccination.

“Maong naningkamot ta nga makacomply ta sa 50 percent sa A2 kay mao may gi point out gyud sa DOH so nag expect baya ta nga maapil ta kay kiya bayay highest sa vaccination (Cebu Island) but sad to say nga ang atoang A2, nagbitay mao to gireview nato ang mga records,” said Manatad.

He said that they are ready if the DOH will give a go signal to proceed with the vaccination though they have yet to reeive an allocation of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines intended for minors.

On October 13, the city already masterlisted 18,282 minors aged 12 to 17.

Mandaue remains to be the city in Cebu Island with the highest vaccination rate of eligible individuals.

Over 64 percent have already received their first dose while over 57 percent are already fully vaccinated.

/bmjo

READ MORE: 10K Mandaue City minors masterlisted for COVID-19 vaccination

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy