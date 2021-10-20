ARQ Builders Cebu bounces back 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The ARQ Builders Cebu redeemed themselves by manhandling Quezon City Manila Kingpins, 21-11, in Group B action in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Invitational on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Laus Group Events Centre in Pampanga.

The ARQ cagers used their size and strength to overwhelm Quezon City and bounce back from a 16-21 loss to Bocaue earlier.

Foreign players Frederick Elombi and Landry Sanjo, both 6-foot-7, helped Cebu build leads of as many as 11 en route to the easy win.

Cebuano cagers RJ Dinolan and Monbert Arong also contributed by hitting their outside shots.

With the victory, ARQ improved to 1-1 (win-loss) in Group B. The victory also improved Cebu’s chances to qualify for the quarterfinals later Wednesday.

ARQ’s coaches are Jerry Guzman Abuyador and Roger Justine Potot.

/bmjo

