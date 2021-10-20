No more liquor ban in Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has suspended the implementation of the liquor ban and adopted the protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) during the implementation of the COVID-19 Alert Level System 2.

Earlier, the IATF-MEID has announced that the entire Cebu Province will now be placed under Alert Level System 2 starting October 20, 2021.

Executive Order No. 2021-058 issued by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, orders the suspension of the liquor ban.

This means that drinking or consumption of liquor in public places will now be permitted.

“The prohibition in the drinking or consumption of liquor in public places is hereby suspended until further notice,” the E.O. stated.

The E.O. also allows the operation of establishments and activities at limited capacity during Alert Level 2.

Indoor capacity in establishments or activities for fully vaccinated individuals, and those below 18 years old, shall only be at 50 percent; while outdoor capacity for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals shall only be at 70 percent.

The E.O., however, stated that authorized establishments and activities would still need to comply with some requirements before they may be allowed to operate.

This includes that all workers/employees of these establishments should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19; minimum public health standards shall be observed, and establishments would need to secure a letter of no objection or special permit from the city government.

Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments are still not allowed to operate under the Alert Level System 2.

The E.O. also allows individual outdoor exercises for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status.

Chan also maintains the curfew in the city from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City to release Alert Level 2 guidelines within the week

Lapu mayor wants negative RT-PCR results from travelers from Bohol, Negros

Lapu may purchase own COVID-19 vaccines

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy