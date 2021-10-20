Cortes issues EO for alert level 2 guidelines

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes issued on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Executive Order no. 36 series of 2021, which has the guidelines on the implementation of the new alert level system imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

In the new system, Mandaue City is placed under Alert Level 2 together with Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu province.

Under EO 36, all individuals are allowed to go out of their residences except for those under 15 and above 65 years old as well as immunocompromised persons and pregnant women. But they will be allowed to step outside of their homes if they need to secure goods and services from permitted establishments or for work in permitted offices.

Curfew remains from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., although authorized persons outside residence (Apor) are exempted.

Under Alert Level 2, theme parks, concert halls, cinemas, karaoke bars, among others are allowed to reopen.

Also under the Alert Level 2, indoor dine-in services, fitness studios, hair salons, bars, among others may operate at a 50 percent venue capacity while outdoor dine-in services and fitness studios and gyms among others may operate at a 70 percent venue capacity. Places with Safety Seal will have additional 10 percent capacity.

The indoor capacities will only be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years old.

One of the EO’s highlights is the lifting of the imposed liquor ban, though drinking in the city’s public places without permit is not allowed.

Only those business establishments with corresponding business permits together with a license to sell and/or license to serve will be allowed. They should follow venue capacity and curfew hours.

The EO’s other highlight is the exemption given to fully vaccinated individuals who will be entering in Mandaue City from presenting a negative RT-PCR Test or Antigen Test Result for domestic travel only.

Persons who are not full vaccinated will be required to present proof of identity and/or proof of essential travel, a negative RT-PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours or negative Antigen test result taken within last 48 hours before entering the city.

Business establishments that are allowed to operate under Level 2 shall endeavour to have their employees be vaccinated for their safety and health compliance.

They are also encouraged to create incentive programs to customers and employees to increase vaccine confidence.

Before releasing the EO, the Emergency Operations Center conducted a meeting for their implementation of the new status.

Lawyer August Lizer Malate, EOC head, said that they are focusing on the enforcement, where more enforcement units will be created and more personnel will be augmented to business establishments on their compliance to health protocols.

Malate said because the COVID cases are decreasing, the EOC will have its own enforcement unit.

He said because there are already regular inspection conducted by the regulatory offices, the additional teams will act as a quick action team if there are reports pertaining to safety protocols, among others.

/bmjo

