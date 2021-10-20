CPPO readies deployment plan should cemeteries open in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Provincial police are now preparing for deployment should local government units (LGUs) in the province decide to open their cemeteries for Kalag-Kalag 2021.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director, said that around 1,200 police personnel in the province are ready should there is a need for their deployment in cemeteries.

Soriano said this after Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has given mayors the free hand to decide how to manage their respective Kalag-Kalag activities.

“This will also be our basis for implementing our security preparations for the whole province. CPPO will take the cue from the LCE,” Soriano said.

As of today, Soriano said that he has yet to receive any advisory from the 44 towns and six component cities in the province regarding their Kalag-Kalag plans.

Early today, the Inter-Agency Task Force has ordered the closure of cemeteries across the country from October 29 to November 2 due to the threat of COVID-19.

Either way, Soriano said that provincial police will provide the security needs of the LGUs.

Soriano said there are around 125 public cemeteries and at least 27 private cemeteries in Cebu province. /rcg

