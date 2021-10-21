Duterte Legacy Caravan in Cebu from Oct 21 to 26

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Presidential Communication Operations Office (PCOO) will conduct the Duterte Legacy Caravan to 11 local government units (LGUs) in the province of Cebu.

On October 21, PCOO visited Lapu-Lapu City, wherein they held the caravan at the gymnasium in Barangay Pajo.

PCOO Assistant Secretary Jusan Vincent Arcena said that the caravan in Cebu will last until October 26.

“Ang ginagawa po namin ay iikutin ang ibat-ibang panig ng Pilipinas, para ibahagi sa ating mga kababayan ang mga accomplishments ni Presidente, ang mga programa at polisiya na napapakinabangan ng ating mga kababayan at posibleng hindi pa nalalaman ng iba,” Arcena said.

The different projects and programs which the Duterte administration took pride in include the implementation of the Free Tuition for Tertiary Education, the passage of the Universal Health Care Law, the Malasakit Center Law, among others.

They also highlighted the different infrastructure projects that were built in Cebu under the Duterte administration, such as the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) bridge and the Metro Cebu Expressway.

“Kung napapansin nyo, ay yung pagpapalapit ng national government down to the grassroots level. Talagang nilalapit po ng Duterte administration ang lahat po ng serbisyo ng national level,” he added.

During the activity, different services were also being availed by the participants from different agencies in the government such as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). /rcg

