Lapu-Lapu City to appeal IATF ruling on cemetery visits

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will appeal to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (⁮IATF-MEID) to allow them to open their cemeteries on October 29 and 30, 2021.

Earlier, the IATF-MEID has issued an order to close the cemeteries in the entire country from October 29 to November 2.

This is to restrain the public from visiting cemeteries in droves during the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2, 2021, respectively.

But in the executive order issued by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, the city ordered the closure of the cemeteries from October 31 to November 2, 2021.

“Kay ang gimando man sa IATF nga isirado ang menteryo October 29 to November 2. Pero kami nakapagawas naman mi ug executive order nga October 31, November 1 and 2 lang sarado ang mga minteryo,” Lawyer Misaellee Tejano, the executive secretary of Mayor Chan, said.

“So mohangyo mi nga tugutan ang siyudad nga moabli ang mga menteryo diri ug October 29 ug October 30,” she added.

Tejano also assured the IATF-MEID that they already arranged the schedule of visitation of the public in different cemeteries in the city, to avoid mass gatherings and to ensure the continued observance of the minimum health and safety protocols.

“So didto amo gyud gi-arrange ang schedule sa visitation, pila ra kabuok ang capacity per batch nga makasulod per cemetery. So gi-adjust gyud namo, gi-tailorfit namo ang capacity per cemetery. So confident mi nga kini nga mga protocols will ensure that the visits sa mga minatay is orderly and strictly complying with the mandatory public safety protocols,” she said.

She added that once the mayor would be able to sign the letter of appeal, they will immediately send it to the regional IATF. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

All cemeteries in Consolacion will be closed during Kalag-Kalag

Safety measures for Kalag-Kalag 2021 remain — CCPO exec

Only vaccinated individuals allowed to visit Moalboal cemeteries from Oct 31 to Nov. 2

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy