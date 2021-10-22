SWU PHINMA’s forum highlights the role of big data and analytics in business

At the height of the global health crisis in 2020, we all have witnessed how businesses were forced to suddenly shift in the digital space.

This resulted in a lot of enterprises continuing their operations in a fast-evolving business landscape while being bombarded with an influx of data that comes with the emergence of fast-paced technologies.

Committed to changing the way business is taught in the region, Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA’S Business School (B-School) launched a forum that gathered industry leaders to discuss insights and changes in the business world.

On their Business Next forum called Big Data and Analytics for Value Creation and Business Insights, SWU PHINMA, in partnership with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, invited a seasoned IT Professional and digital transformation champion, Aileen Judan – Jiao, president and country general manager of IBM Philippines, to discuss the role of Big Data and Analytics in businesses.

In the duration of her discussion last October 20, 2021, Jiao shared the importance of utilizing data and how to harness insights out of that data from the digital platform. She also shared insights on how the businesses’ sudden shift to the online platform exposed gaps in technology investments and uncovered an overall lack of data-driven business decisions for most companies.

To know more about SWU-PHINA B-School programs and other offers you may contact them at (032) 415 5683 or visit their website swu.edu.ph/business-school.

Felix Taguiam, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, then imparted the response of the business community and business leaders of Cebu to the topic discussed in the forum.

“Data is something that we in the business sector should embrace. Under the new normal, we have to redo, reboot, repurpose and redesign our business model,” Taguiam said.

Participants of the online forum, ranging from business leaders to students and individuals who aspire to build their own businesses, have actively taken part in the forum’s discussion.

The event is in line with SWU PHINMA B-School’s revamped curriculum where the school aims to provide its students with practical and relevant experience.

ADVERTORIAL