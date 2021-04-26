It’s learning business from Business at the B-School of SWU PHINMA

The B-School of Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA is molding its business students with redesigned curriculum focused on real-world training backed by decades of business experience through its mother company, PHINMA Corporation.

“With B-School, we offer business program that is responsive to the needs of the industry today and driven by our own experiences,” said Chito Salazar, SWU President and PHINMA Education President & CEO.

Real-world experience

SWU PHINMA B-School’s upgraded set of programs use case-driven, project-based and multidisciplinary learning method. This is aimed to equip students with experiences beyond the classroom with a more practical and experimental approach to complement lectures and discussions. The B-School programs will develop the students’ critical and creative thinking, communication, teamwork and collaboration.

Case Method and Active Learning

The B-School makes use of the Case Method of Active Learning (AL) pioneered by the Harvard Business School. Business students are given modules and case studies to discuss and dissect with their groupmates, under the supervision of the faculty. Further on, the students are assigned projects, and undergo internships at partner companies.

B-School main programs are Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (with majors in General Management, Operations Management, Financial Management, and Marketing Management), Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, Bachelor of Science in Hotel & Restaurant Management, and Masters of Business Administration.

When our students graduate from SWU PHINMA B-School, we know they are fully equipped to serve the present and future needs of the industry. DANNY SARACIN Dean of SWU PHINMA B-School

Competent faculty members and executive mentors

SWU PHINMA B-School is led by Dean Danny Saracin, a Chemical Engineering graduate with a Master in Business Administration from the Asian Institute of Management (AIM). Before Dean Danny’s career in the academe, he spent more than 25 years in the corporate world leading different teams either as General Manager or Senior Executive of various top corporations in the country. Joining Dean Danny are local and international faculty members and executive mentors. With B-Schools reputable roster of faculty who are industry practitioners, students can established the suitable foundation to survived and succeed in today’s competitive and demanding business industry.

Dean Danny narrated in an interview that for the SWU PHINMA B-School, PHINMA Corporation’s strong business background has contributed to its well-rounded business students. The school will continue to leverage this link with various industries. “When our students graduate from SWU PHINMA B-School, we know they are fully equipped to serve the present and future needs of the industry,” Dean Danny added.

Learn business from Businessmen

PHINMA Corporation, a publicly listed company, one of the country’s most respected conglomerates is founded in 1956, has been making lives better for Filipinos through competitive and well-managed business enterprises. PHINMA continues to make a difference through its current interests in housing, construction materials, hospitality and education.

Part of the PHINMA Group board and management team are seasoned businessmen such as Ramon R. del Rosario Jr., Oscar J. Hilado and Magdaleno B. Albarracin, Jr. among others.

