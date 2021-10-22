AFP personnel reminded to remain apolitical

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 22,2021 - 08:48 PM
AFP PERSONNEL REMINDED TO REMAIN APOLITICAL. In photo is General Jose Faustino Jr., AFP chief of staff.

General Jose Faustino Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines | via Pegeen Maisie Sararana CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are reminded anew to stay apolitical as the election period draws near.

It has always been the mandate to all AFP personnel to stay apolitical and never participate in any political activities and now they are again reminded to do so, said General Jose Faustino Jr, AFP chief of staff.

Faustino said that they had already instructed the group to remain professional and support the law enforcement agencies in ensuring that there would be a peaceful and orderly election next year.

In line with this, Faustino said that they also continued to monitor possible presence of private armed groups nationwide.

Faustino cited the efforts of the national government agencies including the National Task Force for the Disbandment of Private Armed Groups (NTF-DPAG) in reducing the number of private armed group in the country.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang monitoring sa ating private armed groups and na reduce na rin iyon,” Faustino said.

(We will continue our monitoring against private armed groups and these were already reduced [in number].)

Over this, Faustino said that they would continue their operations in ensuring safety nationwide as they had also enhanced their assets and capabilities for both internal and external security.

READ: AFP chief of staff says threat of CPP-NPA dwindling

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: AFP, APOLITICAL, election period, private armed groups

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.