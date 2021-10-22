Marcos to finalize slate after the candidate substitution period

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Presidential aspirant and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., has said that he has no final slate yet for the upcoming 2022 elections.

During the inauguration of his campaign headquarters in Barangay Luz, Cebu City on Friday, October 22, 2021, Marcos said he already had an initial senatorial lineup but this was still to be finalized after November 15, which would be the last day of substitutions.

“Kaya siguro… what will really happen is that November 15 eh mafinalize na namin, kasi after November 15, maliwanag na kung sinong kandidato sinong tutuloy at sinong hindi. Yung original kasi namin may mga nilagay kami sa listahan na para sa senador pero yung iba hindi nag-file pero meron namang baka mag substitue pa. Yun nalang ang hinihintay namin,” said Marcos.

(Perhaps, by then, … what will really happen is that November 15 we can finalize it because after November 15, it will be clear who will be the candidates, who will continue and who will not. Our original list we have names running for senators but there were names who did not file and there are others who may be substituted. So that is what we are waiting.)

The presidential candidate, however, did not disclose any of the senatorial candidates, saying that he did not want to preempt.

“I don’t want to preempt kasi siguro mas maganda na buo na. I dunno kung buo in the sense na magkaka 12 pero yung lahat na para hindi naman ma preempt yung mga iba na hanggang ngaon ay pinag-uusapan pa namin,” he added.

(I don’t want to preempt because it would be great to have a complete lineup. I don’t know if complete in that sense that we can have 12, but it will be better to have all of them so that this will not be preempted and others we are talking about them.)

When asked who would be his possible running mate, Marcos said they initially planned President Rodrigo Duterte to be his partner.

He said the people would also have to find out until November 15 after the substitution period.

“We’ll see like I said during the filing, ang original na plan namin was to adopt for vice president is President Duterte, tatakbo siya nuon ng vice pero hindi siya natuloy. So again, we are waiting for November 15, naging very important ang November 15 sa atin because of the substitution,” he stressed.

/dbs

