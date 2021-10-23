CAFGU member arrested for murder of 51-year-old farmer in Danao City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) was arrested for the murder of a 51-year-old farmer in a mountain barangay in Danao City in northern Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Danao City Police Station, said Ranil Batoon Villanueva, 27, was accused of killing his neighbor, Glecirio Morera Pintor, in Barangay Cahumayan on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Pintor was found dead with several bullet wounds on his body just outside of his residence at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Cabagnot said the suspect, who was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, while at their detachment in Barangay Pili, is now detained while they prepare for the filing of a murder charge against him.

Quoting witnesses’ accounts, Cabagnot said that Villanueva argued with Pintor on Thursday morning. Witnesses also heard him threaten the 51-year-old farmer.

Their argument started after Pintor confronted Villanueva on the loss of some important items that he owns. He suspects that the CAFGU member may have something to do with this.

Cabagnot said that Villanueva’s mother also visited the police station on Thursday morning to inquire on blotter procedures saying that she wanted to log a complaint against Pintor.

Earlier, both parties were also called to the Cahumayan barangay hall for the settlement of their dispute.

Villanueva, whose family lives on a lot where in Pintor is the designated caretaker, had denied killing the farmer.

Cabagnot said that some of Villanueva’s companions attested that he never left their detachment on the day that Pintor was killed, but the police gave weight on the testimony of their witnesses.

