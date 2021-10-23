Inday Sara in Cebu for ‘official visit’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is in Cebu, sparking discussions and speculations on social media about her plans for next year’s elections.

But according to Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, Duterte is here to attend official functions that may not be related to the 2022 polls.

Duterte was invited as guest for the ceremonial inauguration of Liloan’s new port, and for the General Assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Cebu Chapter (LMP-Cebu) that are both scheduled on Sunday, October 24.

“I invited Mayor Sara to attend the inauguration of our new Port in Liloan and to attend our League of Municipalities of the Philippines Cebu General Assembly. This is her official schedule,” said Frasco, who is Duterte’s spokesperson.

Frasco also said the Presidential Daughter is not expected to make any announcements or give updates on her plans for the May 2022 elections.

Duterte arrived in Cebu on Friday, October 22, wearing a green hoodie with the print “Sara All 2022.”

A post on her official Facebook page triggered discussions online and even made Cebu a trending topic on Twitter.

Her arrival coincided with visit of former Senator and aspiring President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

When asked if Duterte had met with Marcos, Frasco replied: “Wala, as I know.”

Duterte filed her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) to seek reelection as Davao City’s local chief executive last October.

But rumors are still abound that she may consider to run for the country’s most powerful position through substitution.

