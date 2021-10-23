Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez finally tie the knot!

CEBU, Philippines —It’s official!

Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez tied the knot on Saturday, October 23.

Abellana looks breathtakingly beautiful as she walks down the aisle to marry the love of her life.

On Instagram, photographer Pat Dy and members of his team released beautiful snaps of Abellana wearing Monique Lhuillier’s bridal gown.

Meanwhile, the handsome groom Rodriguez wore a black suit made by designer Francis Libiran.

The couple has been in a relationship since 2014. Rodriguez proposed to Abellana last October 2020 and announced it last March this year.

Congratulations, newlyweds!

