Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez finally tie the knot!

Carla Abellana walks the aisle during her wedding with Tom Rodriguez.

Image: Team Pat Dy IG

CEBU, Philippines —It’s official! 

Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez tied the knot on Saturday, October 23.

Abellana looks breathtakingly beautiful as she walks down the aisle to marry the love of her life.

On Instagram, photographer Pat Dy and members of his team released beautiful snaps of Abellana wearing Monique Lhuillier’s bridal gown.

Meanwhile, the handsome groom Rodriguez wore a black suit made by designer Francis Libiran. 

 

Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez get married.

Image: Nelwin Uy IG

 

Carla Abellana in her wedding dress.

Image: Pat Dy IG

 

Carla Abellana in her wedding dress.

Image: Chissai Bautista

 

Carla Abellana in her wedding dress.

Image: Team Pat Dy IG

 

Image: Nelwin Uy IG

 

Image: Nelwin Uy IG

The couple has been in a relationship since 2014. Rodriguez proposed to Abellana last October 2020 and announced it last March this year. 

Congratulations, newlyweds!

