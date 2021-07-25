Why couples are ditching big weddings for intimate ones

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Weddings are indeed one of the greatest celebrations there is.

It is the day a couple shares a new milestone in front of God, family, and some other people.

Yes, “some” other people, who in real life do not really mean a lot to the couple.

In the Philippines where the common family set-up is the extended family set-up, it is hard to just invite the closest ones without hurting the other relatives or friends.

But, along with the new normal practices, many couples are ditching the idea of a big wedding and opt to have just the closest people in their lives to be with them on this big day.

Let us get to know some of the reasons behind it.

Surrounded by the people who matter— yes, these are the people, whom you know you can turn to when the married life gets rocky. The people who will not judge the miss or hits of your wedding. The people who are present to show their love for the union.

More moments shared— unlike a big wedding, the couple can’t really meet and greet almost everyone, but in an intimate wedding, guests can easily make it to the couple and share their thoughts and advice with the couple.

More personalized— a small wedding can easily be managed and make the wedding more like to the couple’s taste, not the trends for a wedding these days.

Easy to manage expectations— an intimate wedding is less hassle on both sides. The couple can worry less about what can go wrong. The guests can also offer help as it is a celebration of union, making it less wedding-y.

Lesser expenses— a small wedding is nothing less of a big wedding traditional wise or in the wedding rites, but in terms of expenses, it really does matter. A big wedding is just a day of expenses, but a small one can allow the couple to save for the future and the rainy days.

But no matter the wedding style, what matters is the union and the blessing from the Almighty and family and close friends.

