The Golden Hour: A Sustainable Recovery of the Event Industry

In the past year, COVID-19 has affected different industries, one of which is the event industry that took some time to recover.

With the hopes of helping Cebu’s event industry to rise back up, Joan Lapus of Belle Mariee Wedding Events pitched the idea of having a yearly bridal fair to Circa 1900 that was looking at ways to promote its greenhouse.

On October 16 and 17, 2021, Circa 1900 hosted a two-day wedding fair, their first wedding fair, with Belle Mariee Weddings Events to celebrate the wedding industry with the concept of sustainability amid the pandemic.

Lapus notes how the timing is perfect as there is the recent news of couples who have been deceived by fraudulent businesses.

Like how the brides and grooms-to-be are moving on to a new chapter in their lives, the members of the wedding and events industry came together to support the slowly increasing demand for their services.

“Weddings are always new beginnings. We would like to promote lasting new beginnings with the concept of sustainability,” says Lapus.

Sustainability is a concept with various definitions as to what it represents. For the event industry, sustainability is about promoting good industry practices to aid their clients’ in fulfilling their dream wedding.

In Lapus’ statement, she emphasizes how important good practices are to survive in the industry.

“We have to have that heart and good practice to fulfill the client’s dream wedding, and have good relationships with other suppliers such as venues like Circa 1900,” says Lapus.

The two-day wedding fair showcases Cebu’s selected event suppliers who promote good industry practices in their respective expertise from stylists, photographers, videographers, wedding planners, rentals, and other wedding suppliers.

Lapus says she is grateful for how everything came together, from the selected suppliers that they have chosen and the venue. Through the pandemic, brides and grooms-to-be came to realize that what matters to them most is what’s important to them.

Lapus says that they are trying to empower couples to have the wedding that they want and like and not of their parents.

“We are promoting couples’ dream weddings for them to be empowered in making mindful decisions,” says Lapus.

Sustainability is more important now than ever.

Lapus says, “This is not going to be the last. We have to continuously stir the pot.”