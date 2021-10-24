After gold in vault, Carlos Yulo claims silver in parallel bars at world championships

MANILA, Philippines—It could’ve been a golden double but it was still a gallant stand for Carlos Yulo as he added a silver medal in parallel bars at the 2021 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Sunday at Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Japan.

Yulo, who won gold in vault earlier, had early hold of the top spot after he scored a 15.300, 8.900 for the execution and 6.400 difficulty, but he had to take home the runner-up finish.

China’s Hu Xuwei, the sixth gymnast to participate in the event, knocked Yulo off the perch with a 15.466, 8.866 for execution and 6.600 for difficulty, to take the gold.

Hu’s compatriot Shi Cong took the bronze medal with a score of 15.066, a 9.066 for execution and 6.000 for difficulty.

Japan’s Hashimoto Daiki finished fourth with a score of 15.000, while the USA’s Yul Moldauer took fifth at 15.000.

Moldauer, although tied with Hashimoto, placed fifth due to the execution tiebreak.

Kaya Kazuma of Japan took sixth at 14.900 with Caio Souza taking seventh at 14.566.

Switzerland’s Christian Baumann rounded out at the championship round in eighth with a score of 12.333.

