Carlos Yulo wins vault gold medal at world championships

MANILA, Philippines—Carlos Yulo’s redemption arc produced its first gold after he captured the gold medal in men’s vault at the 2021 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Sunday at Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Japan.

The 21-year-old scored an average of 14.916 boosted by a 15.033 in his second vault after tallying 14.800 in his first.

Yulo, who lost his title in the floor exercise on Saturday due to a costly penalty, goes for a second gold at the world championships when he competes in the men’s parallel bars later at 5 p.m.

Japan’s Yonekura Hidenobu captured the silver after he scored an average of 14.866 (15.000, 14.733) while Israel’s Andrey Medvedev secured the bronze at 14.649 (14.533, 14.766).

Thomas Grasso of Italy landed on the fourth spot of the competition after an average of 14.549 (14.833, 14.266).

South Korea’s Yang Hak-seon, a two-time World champion and the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, settled for fifth as he scored a 14.399 (14.766, 14.033) while the Great Britain’s Courtney Tulloch came in at sixth at 14.383 (14.300, 14.466).

Ukraine’s Nazar Chepurnyi, who was the top qualifier in the event, could not sustain his momentum in the finals after he failed in his landing for his second vault as he settled for seventh at 14.149 (14.866, 13.433).

Canada’s William Emard had a sad run in the finals as he failed to land in both of his vaults for a score of 13.199 (13.266, 13.133) for eighth.

