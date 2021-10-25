Sarah Lahbati’s shares surprise gift from hubby Richard Gutierrez

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sarah Lahbati shares a beautiful gift she received from her husband, Richard Guiterrez.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, October 24, 2021, the 28-year-old actress thanked Guiterrez for this ‘insane surprise,’ which was a sage-colored Jeep.
“@richardgutz, i’m speechless. 🥺🎁
besides being the best dada to Zion & Kai, you make me feel like a queen even when i least expect it. i’m grateful to you for a lot of things, for this insane surprise… but mostly for your unconditional love, through ups and downs. ∞
i love you. 🖤.”
The mother of two also said that she is not really a big fan of asking for material things.
“i’m-
•
not one to ask for material things (doesn’t mean i don’t enjoy them)
i enjoy working hard for what i want,” she said.
Sarah's new ride! LOOK: Actress and mother of two Sarah Lahbati shares a precious gift that she got from her husband,…
Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, October 23, 2021
The color sage signifies the color of life, nature, balance growth and prosperity.
/bmjo