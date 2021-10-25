Cinemas open, minors can now go out in Cebu City, but…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minors aged 15 years and below can now go out in Cebu City provided they are accompanied by fully vaccinated guardians.

This was the pronouncement of Acting Mayor Michael Rama as signified in the new Directive 10-25-01 setting the guidelines for the implementation of the Alert Level 2 quarantine status in the city.

Generally, the stay-at-home order remains for minors below 15 years old, senior citizens above 65 years old, and people with comorbidities or pre-existing medical conditions, except for obtaining essential goods and services, for work, and other permitted activities.

Since the last Executive Order, senior citizens above 65 years old may already go out as long as they are fully vaccinated.

This time, the Cebu City government has allowed minors below 15 years old to also enjoy the opening of more establishments in the city, and the policy also serves as a prelude to the eventual return of the face-to-face classes.

“Subject to other legal restrictions, minors and children who are below 15 years of age may be allowed in authorized establishments. Provided that they must be accompanied and supervised by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult.”

“Minors need not be accompanied for purposes of obtaining essential goods and services,” stated the directive.

Furthermore, minors can enter authorized establishments such as indoor dining, as long as they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated guardian.

More establishments open

With the easing of the age restrictions, more people can now be expected to frequent malls, restaurants, sports centers and venues, multipurpose venues, tourist attractions, libraries, museums, galleries, personal care establishments, and houses of worship.

The general rule for establishments is 50 percent indoor capacity for only vaccinated individuals and 70 percent outdoor capacity for everyone.

One entertainment venue, in particular, is making a comeback after more than a year of closure, that is the cinemas.

The cinemas will be reopening provided that they have submitted the necessary requirements to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) including contingency and action plans to ensure the implementation of the health protocols.

The malls and cinema operators will need to get the EOC’s Certificate of Approval on their plans before they can operate again.

Aside from the cinemas, other recreational values can also operate including pools, amusement parks, fun fairs and peryas, even karaoke bars, clubs, and concert halls, at 50 percent indoor capacity for vaccinated individuals and 70 outdoor capacity for all.

The directive notes that workers of authorized establishments must also be fully vaccinated so as to ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

Curfew and liquor ban

The curfew has been adjusted to start 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, at least an hour and a half later than when the city was still under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Still, serving and consuming liquor has been restricted to authorized establishments, and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) appeals to the public to remain vigilant.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the deputy director for administration of the CCPO, said the police force can handle the adjustment in curfew as they currently have enough augmentation forces to do.

He assured that the police would be ready to implement the new directive as soon as possible.

