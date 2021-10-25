Cebu City police anticipate influx of cemetery visitors this week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office anticipates an influx of individuals in the coming All Saints and All Souls Days as they observed minimal cemetery visitors for the past first week.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that regardless of whether the Inter-Agency Task Force would approve the motion of reconsideration sent by Acting Mayor Michael Rama, their security measures would be retained, especially this week where they were anticipating an influx of cemetery visitors.



Parilla assured that they would still be able to control the entry of cemetery visitors since they had already set the minimum capacity of visitors per cemetery.

Rama has already released the order to limit the number of visitors per cemetery.



Parilla also added that they had not recorded any major problems during the first week of extended Kalag-Kalag observance from October 18 to 24.

Parilla also hoped that this situation would be sustained starting today, October 25, to November 3.

He also said that their sufficient police personnel were also one of the reasons why they had a successful implementation since October 18.



Aside from their police personnel, Parilla said that their force multipliers had greatly helped with their total force including the assistance they received from the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement team of the Cebu City.

Last October 22, the CCPO conducted another inspection to check if other guidelines were still in place.

Among those that was observed effective during the inspection, was the color-coding scheme where individuals who entered were strictly accounted according to their allowed time of entry.

“So kung example sa 100, ang ning uli 80 ra, so 80 ra atong pasudlon,”said Parilla.

( For example, around 100 [visited] and 80 exited, so, we only allow 80 others to enter.)

Parilla reminds the public anew to always follow the protocols and bear in mind that only those fully vaccinated could enter cemeteries and visit their departed loved ones in November 1 and 2, should IATF approve Rama’s motion to open cemeteries.

