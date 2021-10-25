Vice Ganda and partner Ion Perez celebrate 3rd year together

CEBU, Philippines—Love indeed knows no boundaries and gender.

This was proved by celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

The comedian wrote a message for his partner Ion Perez as they celebrate today, October 25, 2021, their third anniversary.

His message for his partner was outspoken yet sweet enough to elate netizens.

“3 years of not giving a f**k about other people’s thoughts and judgements. 3 years of just being unapologetically in love and happy. I love you Noy! And i love winning in life with you! @pereziion27

#ThreeYears #ViceIon,” he wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoseMarieViceral / Vice Ganda (@praybeytbenjamin)

The comedian also shared a couple of photos of them together.

The couple publicly confirmed that they are dating in November 2019 after meeting in “It’s Showtime” in 2018.

/dbs