Vice Ganda gives a new house to family

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Vice Ganda gives all to his family as he gives them a new home!

In his recent vlog uploaded Friday, August 13, titled THE BIG REVEAL, Ganda shared that he would be taking his family and some of their friends out on a dinner to celebrate his sister Tina’s birthday.

The Viceral family were clueless about where they were heading and continued guessing until they were met with a big surprise.

Once they arrived in the new house the family was welcomed with balloons that say, “Welcome to your new home Viceral family.”

Nanay Rosario, the matriarch of the family, was in tears upon seeing the wall filled with balloons.

But knowing her son, Vice, she did not just settle in and went on and asked if this was all just a prank.

“Yan ka na naman anak pina-prank mo ata ako,” said Rosario.

(You are at it again, my child, you are playing a prank at me again.)

After giving the family a quick tour of their new home, Ganda shared why he decided to give his family a new home.

“Hangga’t may chance, gusto ko ibigay ko na yung bongga, hangga’t kaya ko, hangga’t kaya nilang makita, hangga’t kaya nilang ma experience,” he said.

(Until I have a chance, I would like to give extravagantly to them, until I can still do it, until they can still see and until they can still experience it.)

With everything that’s going on, the uncertainty of life that has been brought about by the pandemic, he said that while he could, he would share his blessings with his family.

“I have been making a lot of people happy, so nang dun yung pressure na, I have to make sure na bago yung iba yung pamilya ko naman,” he added.

(I have been making a lot of people happy, so there is the pressure, I have to make sure that before that it would be different for my family.)

Because for Vice Ganda, he is at his happiest seeing his family happy and healthy.

As of Saturday, August 14, the vlog has already been viewed 1,210,104 times.

/dbs