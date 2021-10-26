Sogod flash floods affect over 270 families 

SOGOD, Cebu—Homes were filled with mud while families were trying to salvage what they could.

This was the scene here in Sitio San Lorenzo, Barangay Poblacion on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, a day after a flash floods surprised over 270 families in this northern Cebu town.

According to Sogod Mayor Richard Streengan, at least 180 families have already been accounted for, but they expect more affected families to come forward.

The mayor said that according to residents, heavy rains caused several rivers, including the San Lorenzo River, to overflow.

Barangays Bawo, Poblacion, Ibabao, Damulog, and Bagatayam were the main areas hit by the floodwater, some as deep as two meters.

Residents said that around 5 p.m., the water in the river rose rapidly, rushing through the banks and taking with it any structure, farm animal, and other object in its path.

Many of the families fled to higher ground to save their lives and some of their properties.

Fortunately, no one perished due to the flash flood.

But many lost their belongings.

Alex Perez, a resident of Sitio San Lorenzo in Barangay Poblacion, said that he lost most of what he owned to the flood as his home stood close to a riverbank.

“Among sanina, among mga kaldero, way nahabilin,” said Perez as he stood over his mud-filled house.

While he was trying to salvage as much as he could, Perez said help from the government is indeed needed.

Similarly, Lenigio Monsoli, lost some of his raised chicken and roosters due to the flood.

“Maygani nabantayan to namo kay akong nadala ang mga bata sa ibabao. Akong baboy nagsawom-sawom na,” said Monsoli.

Mansoli is one of the many backyard raisers who were affected by the flood.

The families in San Lorenzo appealed to the Cebu Provincial Capitol to help them get back up.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that the Capitol will look into the infrastructure of the rivers to see why the flood was as devastating as it was.

She assured a financial assistance of P20,000 to the families along with relief goods such as food, kitchenware, hygiene kits, among others.

The Municipality of Sogod will also be providing P10,000 financial assistance to affected families.

Fifth District Representative Duke Frasco said he will also provide P5,000 financial assistance to the victims.

“Atong tan-awon kung unsay kinahanglan nga infrastructure operation, clearing, unsay damage sa kadalanan aron ato dayon mahibalik sa kanhi,” said the governor.

