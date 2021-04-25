Indigents in Sogod next to receive Bags of Hope, quincentennial crosses

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Families living in remote areas in Sogod town, northern Cebu are the next to receive the commemorative quincentennial crosses.

Non-profit organization Five Loaves and Two Fish Inc. – Cebu (FLTFI – Cebu) on Sunday, April 18, launched their Bags of Hope project.

The first beneficiaries of the Bags of Hope were indigents living in Barangay Pamutan, Cebu City.

A total of 100 bags were distributed to low-income families in the mountain barangay last April 18.

Each benefiting family received one Bag of Hope which contains five kilos of rice, canned goods, cooking oil, noodles, coffee, snacks, and one Quincentennial Cross.

The Quincentennial Cross is a commemorative cross specially made for FLTFI-Cebu’s Bags of Hope project, and is part of the 500 Years of Christianity (500 YOC) celebrations that culminated last week.

“This May 16, we are intending to distribute the second round of Bags of Hope to the families in (Barangay) Mohon, Sogod under the jurisdiction of San Pedro Calungsod Parish of Mohon Sogod,” John Paul Ardoña, FLTFI-Cebu’s project coordinator, told the press in a pre-distribution briefing last April 18.

Sogod is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 76 kilometers north of Cebu City.

FLTFI – Cebu came up with the Bags of Hope initiative to reach out and co-celebrate the quincentenary arrival of Christianity in the Philippines with marginalized sectors residing in far-flung areas.

The group has identified 12 parishes or communities that will receive the Bags of Hope.

Ardoña said they are aiming to give 100 Bags of Hope in every identified community.

On April 4, Cebu kicked off the 500 YOC celebrations, with the ceremonial reenactment of the First Baptism that took place on Philippine soil last April 14 as the highlight./ ###

