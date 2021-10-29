A netizen shares how she got her lost phone back: ‘In one ring lang sa akong number gitubag dayon’

CEBU, Philippines — Good things still happen even during these trying times.

Vilma Zata Ababa from Talisay City shared how she felt so grateful after recovering her iPhone 12 Pro Max with the help of a stranger, Ricky Torremocha, a Boholono who is staying in San Fernando, Cebu.

According to Ababa, she was driving on Sunday, October 24, 2021, with her kids when she realized her phone was missing when she arrived at a parking lot.

“Nabutang nako sa atop sa sakyanan akung cellphone while nag open ko sa sakyanan kay gipa sakay ang mga bata. Ug sa dihang nalimtan na nako og kuha balik,” Ababa said.

She was about to track her lost device but decided to call it first.

“In one ring lang sa akong number, gitubag dayon ni sir!” she said.

The good samaritan, Torremocha, found her phone along the road at the South Road Properties (SRP).

“Gitubag jud ni Sir Ricky akung tawag, gi hulat ko sa Minglanilla,” she said.

“Glory to God for your life and God Bless you and to your Family Sir. Wala kuy dakong cash nga nahatag intawon ni Sir, pero giingnan ra gyod ko niya ug okay ra Ma’am. Knowing Iphone 12 Pro Max iyang napunitan. Ginoo na lay bahala mobawos sa imong kaayo gyod,” Ababa said.

Netizens were quick to acknowledge Torremocha’s act of kindness.

“Good job sir, I salute you! Good example to others. keep it up! ,” a netizen wrote in the comment section.

“Kabootan ni sir,” another one wrote.

