Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo’s emotional engagement

CEBU, Philippines—It was an emotional engagement for celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo.

ON Friday evening, October 29, 2021, the actress uploaded photos from their engagement on Instagram.

“It’s always been a YES. ,” Jennylyn wrote as a caption.

The couple also confirmed Jennylyn’s pregnancy in GMA’s news program “24 Oras” on Friday evening.

A video of the proposal was also uploaded on the Youtube channel of the actress which was titled, “After All: Jennylyn & Dennis | Episode 1.”

The proposal started with just the couple seriously talking at their dining area.

“Ito yung mga para sa buhay natin na magbabago na talaga. Papasok na tayo sa panibagong level. Panibagong stage. Gusto ko lang mag thank you kasi…Pinili mo ako na samahan sa journey na ito.

(These are the things in our lives that will really change. We will enter into the new level. New stage. I would like to thank you because … you choose to accompany me in this journey.)

“Iniisip mo siguro kung bakit ngayon lang nangyari…Hindi pa kasi ako ready noon. Pero sinisiguro ko muna na, talagang…kapag nangyari yun, ito na yung best version ko.

(You must have thought why this happened only this time…I was not yet ready before. But I made sure that, really… if this happens they you will get the best version of me.)

“Salamat lang talaga at dumating ka ulit sa buhay ko…Hindi ko alam kung, makakahanap pa ako ng pagmamahal na katulad ng binigay mo sa kin.. kasi talagang sagad eh at ramdam na ramdam ko yun,” Dennis heartfully told Jennylyn while holding her hands.

(Thank you for coming into my life…I don’t know if I can still find a love like you have given me…because it is really full and I really feel it.)

Jennylyn meanwhile, was starting to cry.

A few moments later, Dennis knelt down and finally popped the question to Jennylyn. Dennis also mentioned about having a new addition to their family.

“Ikaw lang ang gusto kong makasama. Ikaw at Yung bagong addition sa pamilya natin. Isa yun sa mga pangarap ko… Matutupad lang Yung mga pangarap na yun kung papayag kang pakasalan ako,”

(You are the one that I like to be with. You and the new addition to our family. That is one of my dreams…Those dreams will only become a reality if you agree to marry me.)

A sliding door slowly opened behind Jennylyn showing the words “MARRY ME.”

Jennylyn and Dennis first met in 2010, but the relationship did not last that long. They broke up a year after.

But they got back together after four years of being apart.

Both had kids from their previous relationships.

Jennylyn had a son named Alex Jazz with her ex-boyfriend Patrick Garcia. Meanwhile, Dennis also had a son named Calix Andreas with his ex-girlfriend Carlene Aguilar.

/dbs