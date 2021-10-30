CCLEC launches online registration for RFID stickers for vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) has launched an online registration for the issuance of radio frequency identification (RFID) stickers for vehicles that would be used as a cashless form of payment when using the expressway.

CCLEC launched the RFID system on October 29, 2021, in preparation for the opening of the 8.9-kilometer Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) during the first quarter of 2021.

The CCLEX toll booths will be using a cashless collection system, which is why they are releasing RFID stickers to vehicles for a faster transaction upon entering or leaving the toll booths located on the Cordova side of the expressway.

CCLEX’s toll plaza will be situated on Cordova side’s of the bridge and it will have eight toll lanes, four for each direction.

“We are happy to bring Cebuanos this contactless and cashless payment through RFID when using our expressway as part of our vision to modernize the country’s transport sector and as a part of our commitment to nation building,” said Manny Pangilinan, the chairman of the Metro Pacific Tollway Corporation (MPTC), the mother corporation of CCLEC.

MPTC President Rodrigo Franoc said the introduction of RFID in Cebu is part of the tollways group’s expansion of its cashless system, driven by the evolving changes in the industry and the expansive use of digital technologies.

For CCLEC President Allan Alfon, the use of RFID stickers will add value to the road users’ experience when using CCLEX while also ensuring their convenience and safety amid a pandemic when they go in and out of the expressway.

To register for RFID issuance, one needs to go through the Online RFIED Registration and Appointment System (ORRAS) at cclex.com.ph to pick a schedule and installation site for his/her vehicle.

During their chosen schedule, vehicle owners will have to present their quick response (QR) code at the installation site before an RFID sticker will be installed on the vehicle by a CCLEX RFID installer.

Two installation sites have so far been identified. One will be located on Mactan Island while the second one is on mainland Cebu.

Once the vehicle is already issued the sticker, the RFID can already be used for identification and payment at the CCLEX toll booths.

RELATED STORIES

Historic walkthrough: Cebu City and Cordova linked via CCLEX

CCLEX update: Cebu City, Cordova sides now connected to bridge

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy