MVP eyes more mega projects in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Biz mogul, Manny Velez Pangilinan or MVP, the chairperson of the Metro Pacific Tollway Corporation (MPTC), is eyeing more projects in Cebu following the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) milestone.

Pangilinan said they are hoping for more projects in Cebu as part of MPTC’s vision of creating more connections in the country through infrastructure and technology.

“There’s a sense of relief that after four years, we are finally here. We still have more to do, just the finishing touches since the main structure is up. It is a source of pride that we are already here.”

“A part of the mission of the tollways is to enable connections. Connections bring understanding, the ability to work together. Like this (CCLEX) bridge is the product of cooperation with the LGUs of Cebu City and Cordova and other surrounding cities in Metro Cebu. It is a relationship based on trust of MPTC, and we like that,” said Pangilinan

MPTC is the largest tollway corporation in the country that has taken up the challenge of connecting Cordova and Cebu City in an 8.6-kilometer toll expressway, the first in Cebu.

In an interview with Cebu media, Pangilinan said that after CCLEX takes off, he is now looking into the possibility of more infrastructure projects in the Cebu islands.

First, he is looking into the possible construction of hospital projects in Cebu especially amid the ongoing pandemic, which should last a few more months to a few more years.

“Hopefully, we can build one or two or three facilities. I would like to explore that while I am here,” he said.

He is also looking into other infrastructure projects such as the Fourth Cebu-Mactan bridge that is still being planned by the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

Furthermore, Pangilinan wants to do something about the water supply problem in Cebu that continues to be one of the major challenges in the province especially Metro Cebu.

“Possibly looking into the Fourth Bridge up North. So, whatever we can do for Cebu. I hope we can do something for your water issues as it has been a long withstanding problem,” he said.

The business mogul said that his companies such as MPTC will continue the vision of an interconnected Philippines to make the country united and instill among Filipinos a sense of “Filipino-first” pride. /rcg

