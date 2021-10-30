Motel shooting in Consolacion: Female suspect, who claimed victim shot himself, nabbed

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Police have arrested the female suspect in the killing of a 46-year-old businessman inside the motel in the town of Consolacion in northern Cebu last Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Brent Fulmaran, investigator-on-case of the Consolacion Police Station, said they arrested Amelita Tero, 38, married, whom they identified as the suspect behind the killing of Teddy Manhilot, a married resident of Barangay Lamac in the northern Cebu town.

Fulmaran said Tero, who was allegedly having a relationship with Manhilot, was arrested inside her home in Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion town at past 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, or two days after the shooting incident.

Tero denied killing the victim and told police that the victim allegedly shot himself in the head with his own gun as they argued inside the motel room.

But Fulmaran said that he would let the court decide if it was a suicide or a murder because what they had against the suspect were circumstantial evidence.

“Ang suicide nga account sa suspect nato, defense na na niya sa korte. Di man ta pwede mogamit og testimony sa suspect, so bahala na na siya unsaon pagconvince ang fiscal or judge nga suicide ang motive,” said Fulmaran.

(The suicide account that’s on the suspect, that will be her defense in court. We cannot use the testimony of the suspect, so it will be up to her to convince the fiscal or judge that suicide was the motive.)

“Basta sa police nga side magrely ra mi sa amoang witness which is circumstancial evidence. Mao na akong basis sa kaso nga efile,” he said.

(For the police, on our side, we will rely on our witness, which is circumstantial evidence. That is our basis in filing the case.)

Initial investigation showed that Tero allegedly shot the victim after a heated argument with Manhilot inside the motel in Barangay Tilhaong at past 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 28.

Manhilot was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he later died due to the gunshot wound in his head.

Fulmaran said that Tero and Manhilot were frequent customers of the motel, which was how they traced and identified the suspect.

The investigator said that apart from the closed-circuit television footage near the crime scene that showed Tero fleeing the area, they were also able to connect the evidence with the photo of the suspect which was given by Manhilot’s wife.

Fulmaran said Tero denied killing Manhilot, stressing that the latter committed suicide using his own caliber .45 pistol due to some problems.

But the suspect reportedly admitted that she was having an argument with Manhilot, after she allegedly refused Manhilot’s proposal for them to leave their respective families and live together.

Fulmaran said that Tero did not agree to leaving her family and stay with Manhilot, and so they started arguing, which ended in the death of the victim.

Tero allegedly said that she did not report the incident to anyone for fear of her own husband if the latter would find out about her relationship with the victim.

Fulmaran said that Tero told them that it was the victim, who was the owner of the gun and was the one who brought it at the motel.

The suspect was detained at the town’s police station and would be facing a murder case for the incident.

Fulmaran said that the victim’s wife told them that she did not know that her husband had a gun.

She also said that her husband was drunk early that morning on the day he died.

Fulmaran said that the wife even told their son to prevent their father from leaving the house because he was drunk, but the victim still left their house.

The wife also told Fulmaran that she had confronted her husband last July on the alleged affair with the suspect after she found out about it.

The wife said that Manhilot allegedly denied having an affair with the suspect.

Fulmaran said that both the victim and the suspect had their own businesses — the victim was selling face masks and face shields while the suspect was allegedly selling T-shirts and dresses.

He said that the victim and the suspect both own adjacent stalls in a barangay in Consolacion.

