Engkwentro Dos: April Jay ‘Astroboy’ Abne upsets veteran foe Bienvenido Ligas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s April Jay “Astroboy” Abne upsets the more veteran Bienvenido “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas in their Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight title duel in the main event of “Engkwentro Dos” on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Ibabao-Estancia gymnasium in Mandaue City.

This as Abne scored a split decision victory after ten rounds of see-saw battle.

Two judges Edgar Olalo and William Mañus scored the bout identically 96-94 for Abne while Arnel Pasion saw a different outcome with Ligas winning the bout,94-96.

OPBF supervisor Arne Najera already clarified that their scores were accurate after Ligas’s camp cried foul over the ‘unfair decision’ the judges’ made in the fight.

“The three judges’ scores were in agreement eight out of the 10 rounds or 80% of the time. It means that they were seeing the same action,” said Najera.

Also, he welcomes Ligas’s camp for a rematch if ever they demand so after one of the latter’s entourage made a scene after the fight by shouting on the official’s table demanding them to show the official scorecards.

Nevertheless, Abne and Ligas’s bout was never short of action.

Both boxers traded blows that kept everyone watching and guessing the outcome of the bout. In the first four rounds, Abne landed the cleaner punches while Ligas kept coming forward.

In the fifth round, Ligas started to pin Abne on the ropes that resulted to several exchanges.

Ligas, turned the table in the sixth and ensuing round after Abne suffered a deep cut on his left eyebrow due to an accidental headbutt.

Bothered by the cut, Abne was forced to defend himself as Ligas unleashed several combinations to the head and body.

Abne found his second wind in the ninth round and started to become more aggressive and connecting more of his combinations. Abne continued to make his work until the 10th and final round.

With the victory, Abne, ARQ Boxing Stable’s banner fighter remained unbeaten at seven wins with three knockouts while Ligas suffered his second defeat with 13 wins, two draws and nine knockouts. / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy