Jinkee Pacquiao pens appreciation message for Mommy D

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | November 03,2021 - 06:09 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Jinkee Pacquiao shared on Instagram a heartwarming photo of husband Manny Pacquiao and mother-in-law Dionisia Pacquiao.

In the photo uploaded by Jinkee, Manny and Mommy D were seen holding each other.

Jinkee expressed her admiration for Mommy D’s heart, faith, and love as a mother.

“A mother’s heart. A mother’s faith, and a Mother’s steadfast love. We love you, Mommy D,” Jinkee wrote.

Mommy D, 72, is known for her undying support and love for her son, especially during his boxing fight.

The photo went viral online as netizens likewise expressed their admiration for Mommy D’s motherly love.

“Love is Undefeated,” a netizen wrote in the comment section

“Hello, Mommy D! What a heartfelt display of mother’s love,” another one said.

Indeed, mother’s love is the purest!

