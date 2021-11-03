Cebu City, Tuburan bag trophies in Digital Governance Awards 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) awarded two local governments in Cebu for utilizing information technology in their daily operations.

DICT announced the complete list of winners of the 2021 Digital Governance Awards in a statement published on Wednesday, November 3.

The local governments of Tuburan town and Cebu City were among those recognized.

The municipality of Tuburan bagged 1st place in the Municipal Level of the Best in Customer Empowerment (G2C) Award.

The G2C Award, according to DICT, is given to local government units (LGUs) that apply Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions in transacting with the public.

“This includes ICT solutions towards providing improved, timely, and relevant delivery of public services directly to the constituents,” DICT stated.

Cebu City took home two awards for this year’s Digital Governance Awards.

The city was named 3rd place in the Best in Inter-Operability (G2G) Award, and 2nd place in the Best in COVID-19 Pandemic Response (G2P) Award.

The G2G Award recognizes an LGUs’ efforts in streamlining its operations between government agencies, both in the local and national, using ICT.

Meanwhile, the G2P is a special category meant for local governments that have successfully adapted ICT as part of their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Digital Governance Awards were made to highlight the importance of utilizing ICT among government bodies.

It has five categories: Best in Customer Empowerment (G2C) Award, Best in Business Empowerment (G2B) Award, Best in Inter-Operability (G2G) Award, Best in Government Internal Operations (G2I) Award, and Best in Covid19 Pandemic Response (G2P).

Each of these awards is given to local governments from different levels – City, Municipal, and Province.

The G2C and G2B categories, on the other hand, are limited to the City and Municipality levels only.

“We at your DICT, respectfully commend all the Local Governments for their renewed vigor and interest in using ICT for better public service… Your success in digital governance serves both as an example and as an inspiration for government, both at the local and national levels,” DICT Undersecretary Jose Arturo De Castro was quoted as saying.

See the full list of winners here. /rcg

