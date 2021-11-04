Governor Garcia supports calls to remove face shield in public transport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia supports the calls to remove face shields as requirements in public transportation.

Governor Garcia on Thursday, November 4, said she was planning to meet with Central Visayas directors of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) to discuss about lifting the mandatory wearing of face shields in public utility vehicles (PUVs).

“I will speak with RD (Regional Director) (Victor) Caindec (LTO-7), and RD (Eduardo) Montealto Jr. so that we will also take that away,” said Garcia in a press conference.

The governor said that she had been ‘silently advocating’ against face shields which she described as impractical.

She also said that drivers of PUVs should not be punished for passengers caught without face masks and face shields.

“It should not be the driver that should be punished… Let this now be every persons responsibility.” Garcia added.

The national government has been considering to eliminate face shields as requirements in public transportation as well as in enclosed establishments.

As a result, there have been mounting support and calls to ditch face shields.

Currently, the use of a face shield is mandated in three Cs — closed spaces, crowded areas, and close-contact settings. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

/dbs

