Cebu City EOC to public: Continue wearing face shields inside public transport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) urges the public to continue wearing face shields inside public transportation.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that the new policy imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte that face shields would no longer be required outdoors, was a welcome development.

“As science evolves, policies will also evolve. It’s a welcome development considering that people outdoors are not really properly wearing their face shield. What’s more, it’s also cost-effective for everyone,” said Garganera.

However, considering that public transportations are enclosed areas, and it is also one of the sectors with high risk for transmission, the face shield can add an additional protection to the user.

The EOC wants to keep the face shield mandate at least for public transport.

“It’s always the basics for us, and we just also have to comply with the mandate of the national government, but in this case we appeal that all Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) will continue to require face shields, because of the small enclosed space and capacity are oftentimes violated. We just have to choose caution side,” said Garganera.

Still, the councilor urged the public that even when outdoors, they must remain vigilant and maintain the health protocols of wearing masks and social distancing.

Lastly, the EOC appealed to the public to the get vaccinated against the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the first day of the Sputnik vaccine second dose roll-out brought a surge of individuals in the vaccination sites.

Thee NOAH complex and University of Cebu J. Alcantara Campus was filled with vaccinees for the second dose Sputnik vaccines and first dose for other brands.

The Sputnik rollout will be completed by September 25, 2021, as only 5,100 individuals are due for the second dose.

RELATED STORIES

‘No more face shields outside’ – Duterte

Duterte against face shield policy? DOH can still appeal, says Duque

Duterte declares face shields still mandatory indoors and outdoors

Duterte apologizes for confusion over face shield policy

Duterte says face shields for hospital use only — Sotto

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy