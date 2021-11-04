12 yo dies in Pier Uno drowning incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 12-year-old boy died in a drowning incident at the First Port in Cebu City on November 4, 2021.

According to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), they received a report of drowning at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday near Shell Island off the coast of the city.

“Victim is reported to have drowned while swimming together with his friends and relatives,” said the CDRRMO report.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) responded to rescue the child.

In the PCG-7 report, a Coast Special Operations Unit was deployed to the drowning area to save the child.

A dive team was also deployed in the area to rescue the child.

The body was recovered around 2:58 p.m. and was brought to Aduana Wharf shortly after for immediate medical attention.

An attempt was made to revive the child while being rushed to the nearest hospital.

However, upon arriving at the hospital, the child was declared dead-on-arrival by attending doctors.

CDRRMO urges parents to keep a tight watch on their children now that minors can go out.

Councilor David Tumulak, the committee chairperson for disaster risk reduction and management, said that waters at the South Road Properties (SRP) are not safe for swimming.

“Ang mobantay gyod dapat dinha ang SRP security kay sa SRP man na. Kinahanglan naay signages nga dili paligoan na nga area kay delikado kaayo,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak urges parents to watch their children especially when they are in risky areas such as the SRP.

The councilor said the city government will find a way to help the bereaved family. /rcg

