Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu 2021 to go virtual

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The city government is planning to again stage Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival this November 20 to showcase the different products and assets of its 30 barangays.

But because of the pandemic, the competition will be made virtual, according to the City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC).

Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu 2020 was cancelled because of the heightened restrictions that were implemented in the city and the rest of Cebu.

“After last year’s cancellation of Fiesta activities due to the Pandemic, Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu is back! A festive pursuit through dancing depicting the various products and assets of every barangay in Lapu-Lapu and Festival Queens as representatives of beauty and talent,” CHAC said in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

But unlike in the previous years, “we have transitioned to a New Normal way of celebrating this occasion through the use of digital platform where contingents of the Ritual Showdown have to submit a pre-recorded performance from their respective clusters and will be aired via Facebook page on the 20th of November and judged on the same day,” it added.

The festival is one of the activities for the annual feast of the Nuestra Señora Birhen dela Regla.

