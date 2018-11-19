GARBO SA LAPU-LAPU FESTIVAL: Gun-ob wins big with love story about lechon, puso

Barangay Gun-ob won two of the major awards in Sunday’s 18th Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival taking the top prizes in the Pasalamat Halad or ritual dance competition and the Search for Festival Queen category.

The Gun-ob contingent brought home at least P110,000 for their feat — P80,000 for the Pasalamat Halad competition and P30,000 for Gun-ob’s Festival Queen winner: Teresa Benita Anino Roma.

Aside from that the Barangay Gun-ob’s float also got the second place win in the float category and brought home the P60,000 cash prize.

The Gun-ob contingent bested the eight other contingents and won over the judges and the crowd with their performance where they used lechon and puso as a part of their love story act.

“Nindot ila intro drama bahin sa ilang product Lechon and Puso. Story about lovers nga ang lalaki wala magustohi sa inahan sa babaye kay wala tarong trabaho pero after several years nahimong negosyante og lechon ug nahimong mayor. Naa sila hugot line nakilig ang audience. Lalaki says to his uyab: Mao ra lage kag lechon, the woman asked why? Lalaki says: Bagay ka sa akong puso. The guy then took a piece of puso (hanging rice and gave this to the woman),” said Eduardo Cuizon, Association of Barangay Councils Lapu-Lapu City president, on why Gun-ob won the major prizes.

(Their entrance was memorable as it has drama and a storyline that revolves around two lovers, lechon and puso. The story of a boyfriend who was not liked by the mother of her girlfriend, but who overcame all this by working hard and became a successful trader of lechon and who became a mayor. They had a hugot line in a scene which won over the crowd and the judges: The man told his woman that she was like lechon and when the woman asked why, the man told her that it was because she was suited for his heart (puso) and then the guy took a hanging rice and gave it to the woman).

Barangay Mactan is the first runner up in the Pasalamat Halad or ritual competition while Barangay Looc’s candidate Marionette Ymbong is the first runner up for the Search for the Festival Queen.

Mayor Paz Radaza praised the success of this year’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival.

Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu now has improved so much — the dancing contingents becoming grander, elegant, the set-up has bleachers and LED screens and more props and nice floats,” Radaza said.

LIST OF WINNERS:

Pasalamat Halad or Ritual Showdown

1st place – Gun-ob

2nd place – Mactan

3rd place – Isla Olango

Search for Festival Queen

Festival Queen – Gun-ob (Teresa Benita A. Roma)

1st runner up – Looc (Marionette C. Ymbong)

2nd runner up – Poblacion (Jurielyn Daenzo)

Street Dancing

1st place – Looc

2nd place – Poblacion

3rd place – Gun-ob

Float Category

1st place – Suba Basbas

2nd – Gun-ob

3rd – Bankal