Cebu Police Provincial Office performance lauded

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Chief Directorial Staff of the Philippine National Police (PNP) assessed that the policemen from the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) have improved in their service and engagement with the community in sustaining safety within their areas of jurisdiction.

Police Lieutenant General Dionardo Bernardo Carlos, Chief Directorial Staff of PNP, said this following his visit to CPPO on Monday, November 8, 2021, along with the 120th Police Service Anniversary.

Highlighting his visit, Carlos said that CPPO has transformed into a better office with proven quality in service among its personnel adding that at least two provincial police officers were awarded as this year’s Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Awardees namely Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare and Police Senior Master Sergeant Mary Joy Ylanan respectively.

For now, Carlos anticipates this development to continue putting emphasis on self-assessment of all police personnel on how they can contribute to the mission and function of the PNP.

Carlos further said that recognizing the efforts of the policemen will improve their morale as public servants since they become models of good deeds.

In today’s activity, some police personnel and units were awarded for their outstanding performance in their respective duties as their contribution to CPPO’s campaign against criminality in the province.

The Best Unit Awardees Based on Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) were Bogo City Police Station as Best City Police Station, Liloan Police Station as Best Class and Municipal Police Station, Compostela Police Station as Best Class Municipal Police Station and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company as Best Provincial Mobile Force Company. Further, the Special Unit Awardees for Top Performing Police Stations for PNP Flagship Programs were Talisay City Police Station as Best City Police Station, Consolacion Police Station as Best Class and Municipal Police Station and Compostela Police Station as Best Class Municipal Police Station. Some awards were also given to stakeholders for their constant coordination with the provincial policemen in attaining their duties as public servants.

Carlos further added that attaining the trust of the community is no longer a challenge for them as they observed that the community was already one with the police in their campaigns against criminality.

He was referring to the presence of advocacy groups and force multipliers.

Over these accomplishments, Carlos also said that the PNP would not tolerate alleged police scalawags and that the PNP would make sure that these police scalawags would be punished accordingly and individually.

“[In police concerns] we go to the specific, individual act yan eh hindi yan guided or an organization move. For example, alleged scalawags, pag may mali we will let the individual answer it. We will investigate,” Carlos said.

([In police concerns] we go to the specific, that is an individual act and it is not guided or a move by the organization. For example, alleged scalawags, if there is a wrong, then we will let the individual answer it. We will investigate.)

“Kung kailangan kasohan ng criminal case, we file criminal case, if administratively, pag may mali, dismiss. Once ma dismiss, di kana makapag appeal, di ka pwede bumalik. It will be very difficult for you to go back because you’ve done bad already,” he added.

(If we need to file a criminal case, then we file a criminal case, if administratively, there is a wrong, dismiss. Once the policeman is dismissed, then he could not appeal it, he cannot come back. It will be very difficult for you to go back because you have already done bad.)

Police Service Anniversary is celebrated in commemoration of the establishment of the Philippine Constabulary as the country’s first insular police force founded on August 8, 1901.

