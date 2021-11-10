Shaina Magdayao marks 32nd birthday: ‘Thank you for my best year yet, Lord God’

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Shaina Magdayao couldn’t be more grateful on her 32nd birthday.

On Instagram, the actress shared some photos of her birthday celebration, wherein she can be seen blowing a candle on her birthday cake.

“Second year spending #ScorpSeason and #birthday month in the Philippines!!! So far, so great,” she captioned her post.

She said she has been “waking up extremely grateful” for the past few days.

Magdayao also thanked everyone who made time “to call, message, see her and gift her with their precious time and company.”

“Thank you for my best year yet, Lord God,” she said.

“Thank you for the gift of life! I surrender my life. Use me, your servant, Lord. All glory and praise belong to you.

Thank you for blessing my 32nd personal new year with days overflowing with laughter, joy, love, and peace,” she further wrote.

