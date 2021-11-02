MUP Beatrice Gomez is finally home, thanks Cebuanos for their support

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The queen is finally home!

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez arrived in Cebu on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

On Tuesday morning, the 26-year-old beauty queen paid a courtesy call at the Cebu City Hall, where she was welcomed by acting Cebu City mayor Mike Rama.

In the short time Rama and Beatrice were together, they exchange laughters and small talk. Rama then gifted the beauty queen a small Santo Niño statue and a miniature Magellan’s Cross Pavilion.

“Salamat sa pag supporta ninyo nako, mang hinhaut ko nga inyo kong supportahan hangtod sa Miss Universe competition nako sa Eliat Israel. Daghang salamat. Ug tabangi ko ninyo, i-ampo ko ninyo nga maka daog ta ang Pilipinas ug ang Cebu especially, sa kani nga compeition, this is a big one and I hope that you continue to support me. Thank you so much,” she said.

WELCOME HOME, BEA 👑LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City is finally back home.📸 Miss Universe Philippines/Instagram#CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Rama promised during his press conference this morning that the Cebu City government will support Beatrice in her journey to the Miss Universe crown this December.

