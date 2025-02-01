Kick off love month with love symbols over time

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Love has been celebrated and symbolized in various ways throughout history, with different cultures embracing unique representations of romance and togetherness, from classic heart shapes to getting matching tattoos.

Over time, love has been viewed in many ways. But one thing remains the same, it makes our heart skip a beat.

And every year, the colors red and pink light up almost every inch in our communities as soon as February comes in.

Ahhh the love month is here!

READ:

When love and lechon steal the spotlight in an engagement party in Bohol

Online love scams: Filipinos are top targets

Love is never a waste of time

Before we head on and talk about love in general and your Valentine’s Day plans, let’s read through some symbols from then and now of love.

Heart

Perhaps the most universal representation of love, the heart shape has been used for centuries to signify affection and deep emotional connections. Today, the heart is found everywhere, from greeting cards to jewelry, as a timeless emblem of romance.

Roses

Roses, particularly red ones, have long been associated with love and passion. Given on special occasions like Valentine’s Day or anniversaries, roses remain one of the most popular floral symbols of romance.

Cupid and his arrow

Cupid, the mischievous Roman god of love, is a well-known figure in romantic lore. Often depicted as a cherubic archer with a bow and arrows, Cupid’s arrows are said to make people fall hopelessly in love. The image of Cupid continues to be a key part of Valentine’s Day celebrations, appearing on cards, decorations, and gifts.

Doves

In weddings, it is part of the ceremony to let go of two white doves as it is a symbol of love, peace, and honesty and brings good omen to the marriage. Now, let’s get into the symbols of love younger generations have.

The 💖 and😘 emojis

Digital natives express love through emojis, with hearts, sparkles, and smiling faces with hearts symbolizing affection in texts and social media. In this way, you get to be creative in showing your affection even from miles away.

Matching tattoos

Many couples and friends get minimalist or meaningful tattoos as a modern take on permanent commitment. But always remember tattoos are temporary, so if you decide to get matching tattoos, may you be in a good relationship with the right partner.

Promise rings

While rings have been a love symbol for centuries, modern promise rings signify commitment without the formality of an engagement. In this day and time, it does not really have to be expensive rings, but rather some would often get their promise rings on some vintage shops while traveling or make their own rings.

Honorary mention to love locks and love letters. Timeless symbols of love that can really withstand the test of time.

Love symbols evolve, and today’ s Gen Z and Millennials have their own heart emojis, matching tattoos, promise rings, and even Spotify playlists!

From ancient charms to digital love notes, these symbols prove love never goes out of style perfect for celebrating Valentine’s Day in your own way!