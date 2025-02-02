New Mactan airport runway to boost CVs tourism – DOT

MANILA – The Department of Tourism (DOT) hailed the inauguration of the first parallel runway at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), a development expected to enhance tourism and aviation in the Central Visayas region.

DOT Secretary Christina Frasco said the new runway would “strengthen Cebu’s position as a top tourist destination, cementing its standing as a premier gateway to the islands of Visayas and Mindanao, and boost tourism in Central Visayas by improving accessibility for international and domestic visitors.”

The expanded runway is aimed at improving aviation safety, accommodating larger aircraft and enhancing operational efficiency at MCIA.

With more space for takeoffs and landings, the new infrastructure will reduce the risk of accidents, especially during adverse weather conditions.

“This is a major win for Philippine tourism with such an elevation of tourism infrastructure under the Marcos administration,” Frasco said in a news release on Sunday.

“Increasing flight frequencies and passenger capacity up to 18 million at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport through the parallel runway benefits all stakeholders in the aviation and tourism sectors, with added accessibility to our island destinations in Cebu, the Visayas, and Mindanao. This influx would not only bolster the local economy but also promote cultural exchange and foster greater global connectivity,” she added.

New Mactan Airport runway

The new runway, which was inaugurated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday, will support Cebu’s growing tourism industry, particularly in dive tourism and the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions sector, according to the DOT chief.

The improved infrastructure will also help in managing major tourism events like the Sinulog Festival, which attracts millions of tourists annually.

According to the Department of Transportation, the new runway will significantly increase air traffic efficiency, raising the airport’s aircraft movement capacity from 30 to 40 per hour.

The two runways will also reduce the wear and tear on each, as they will now alternate use.

In 2024, MCIA welcomed 11.3 million passengers, a 13-percent increase from the previous year.

The airport’s international recognition was further cemented when it won Asia’s Best Airport in the Under 5 Million Passengers category at the Routes Asia 2023 awards in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

