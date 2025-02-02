PSA-Cebu: Track your National ID online before visiting our office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Cebu recently addressed claims concerning the release of National ID in the province.

In an advisory, PSA-Cebu clarified that the provincial office is releasing “only those National IDs that have been returned by PhilPost due to unsuccessful delivery attempts.”

PSA-Cebu said that their advisory aims to ensure that the public is not misled into thinking that all IDs are in the provincial statistical office.

Instead, those who have not received their physical cards yet are advised to track the status of their cards by visiting PhilPost’s website at https://tracking.phlpost.gov.ph.

Once accessed, the public should enter the 29-digit tracking number on their transaction slip.

Moreover, PSA-Cebu also advised the following points for tracking:

Not found – Your National ID has not yet been received by PhilPost. It is possible that your ID is still in the verification process, being printed, or in transit.

Item sent out to delivery office – You can check the status at your respective Post Office.

Refusal/Return to sender – You may verify its availability at the PSA Cebu Provincial Statistical Office or contact us at (032) 346-8726, (032) 253-0848, or 0969-339-7768.

While waiting for their physical cards to arrive, registrants can also access their Digital National ID, which can be opened via the eGov app or at https://national-id.gov.ph.

